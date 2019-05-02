Bishop Mtumbuka hails hardworking women at feast of St Joseph the Worker

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka, of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga, has called upon the faithful in his diocese to exercise a sense of diligence in their endeavors if they are to make it in life.

Mtumbuka, speaking during the commemoration of St Joseph–the foster father of Jesus Christ–on Wednesday at S Joseph the Worker Cathedral parish in Karonga, said it was sad that there was so much indolence amongst many in his diocese.

“It is sad that there is too much laziness. Too much laziness in this diocese. This is not on,” said Mtumbuka.

According to Mtumbuka, what was more distressful was that men no longer have conscience to work so that they support their families but instead leave everything to their wives.

“When I move around, I see very hardworking women. With wares on their heads to sell so they can feed their families.

“What most of us men do is to drink and drink and drink. And wait for food from our wives. We are at the end of the agricultural season but trust me, some of us men have never stepped our feet at our gardens.

“Now that it is harvesting time, we want to sell the harvest and use the money for alcohol and for seducing other people’s wives. No…no…no…this must stop,” said Mtumbuka.

Mtumbuka also called on parents to inculcate a spirit of hardwork in their children so that they can stand on their on once they are.

“Let your children work. Some parents think that they are punishing their children when they let them work. No. Let them work. Because if they do not work they will become thieves once you are gone,” said Mtumbuka.

St Joseph the Worker, the foster father of Jesus Christ, is not only the patron saint of the cathedral–the Bishop’s seat–but also the patron of Karonga Diocese, according to Mtumbuka.

The feast of St. Joseph the Worker was instituted for celebration every year on May 1 by Pope Pius XII in 1955.

In the Catholic Church, the feast of St Joseph the Worker which coincides with International Labour Day, the day is also dedicated to the faithful who work for the glory of God in one way or another.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :