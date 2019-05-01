Nankhumwa attends Mulanje election prayers, no-show for UTM’s Manganya Usi

Local Government Minister and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has encouraged religious leaders of various denominations in Malawi to pray fervently for peace to reign supreme in the run-up to and during the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.

Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region and the ruling party’s parliamentary candidate for Mulanje Central constituency has extolled the sterling qualities of Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammad as shining examples to humanity, encouraging religious leaders and Malawians who are believers to emulate the characters of just, equity and fairness as exhibited by Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ.

He was speaking on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Mtenjela Ground in his constituency during an inter-denominational prayers service for successful and peaceful elections on May 21, just three weeks from now.

Nankhumwa appealed to all religious leaders to be apolitical but use their influence to caution political leaders against divisive tendencies and encourage them put the country’s interest above every selfish and parochial interest.

“These were inter-denominational prayers where Christians and Muslims came together to pray for peaceful and successful not only in Mulanje Central but also countrywide. I encouraged them to continue doing that because if we put God first before anything, everything is possible,” Nankhumwa told journalists after the glamorous event.

Nankhumwa, a devout Adventist, said prayers ensure brotherly love, forgiveness, harmony and tolerance exist in society, adding that religion ought to be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives.

He expressed “personal gratitude” to President Professor Peter Mutharika for what he described as “his zeal” to ensure and encourage freedom of worship in Malawi. He also thanked him for fostering “unprecedented social and economic development not seen in the past in order to free the people of God out of abject poverty”.

The prayers were organized by Chilungamo Faith-based Organization. It is an organization that comprises Christians and Muslims within Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area in which Mulanje central constituency lies. Its overriding objective is to foster unity and harmony amongst Christians and Muslims.

The prayers, that also saw the attendance by Senior T/A Chikumbu, drew people from across the political spectrum.

Conspicuously absent during the prayers was Michael ‘Manganya’ Usi who is challenging Nankhumwa in the parliamentary race. He is also running mate to UTM presidential candidate and State Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“We found it imperative that as we approach these crucial elections, we should invite all aspiring candidates at parliamentary and local levels and constituents so that we can congregate and share the word of God. We wanted to encourage love and unity among political competitors and their respective followers,” said Pastor Wyson Songa, Chilungamo Faith-based Organization Chair.

Pastor Songa thanked Nankhumwa for “his humility and dedication to his constituency”. The man of God cited various social and economic development projects that have sprouted in the constituency during Nankhumwa’s leadership in the constituency, including good roads, new classroom blocks, medical facilities and safe drinking water among others, as having come about because of his hard working spirit and unconditional love for the people.

He, however, asked the minister to help improve Churches and Mosques, saying most of them were in a dilapidated state.

Sheikh Sidik Magombo, who is the Chairman of Mulanje Islamic Committee, echoed Pastor Songa’s sentiments.

Nankhumwa donated MK4.5 million for the rehabilitation of 15 Mosques.

