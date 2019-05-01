Crisis at Wanderers as Gawanani quits executive committee

Things are falling apart at Be Forward Wanderers where supporters are demanding technical committees to be booted out and now an executive committee member John Gawanani Banda has resigned.

Banda says he has resigned on personal grounds.

The development comes a few days after Nomads fans through their main supporters’ committee chairperson Melvin Nkunika demanded the outfit’s executive committee to fire the Bob Mpinganjira-led coaching panel due to poor performance after the side lost 0-1 to Silver Strikers in Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal first-leg at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

But Wanderers executive backing the coaches and team manger Steve Madeira, saying they will continue in their roles.

In a letter dated April 30, 2019, addressed to Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao, Banda wrote: “I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position immediately for personal reasons. My last day is tomorrow. I know this is unexpected but I am happy to assist you in the replacement process to help alleviate the transition…I will miss both players and supporters alike.”

Banda, was part of Wanderers 16-member executive committee, said he would like to concentrate on his business that demands “a lot of travels”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :