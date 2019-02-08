MEC rejects Swira, Malingamoyo of NASAF and Rev Kaliya submit presidential nomination

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Friday discontinued independent presidential Smart Swira presentation of nomination papers on basis that he lacked the requisites for the process.

MEC chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah, said after scrutinizing Swira’s papers they thought it wise to discontinue the process as required by the law.

According to MEC, among others, Swira had not provided proof of payment of the K2 million nomination fee, required number of ten nominators per district and that he had no symbol,, there is no evidence that he is a registered voter, has no running mate and there is no evidence that he is a Malawi citizen.

“The candidate does also have proof that he is a citizen of this country and that there was no evidence that he was a registered voter,” announced Ansah.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times after the cancellation of the process, Swira said his runningmate—a Priscilla Kumichongwe—failed to come because her child had suddenly gotten ill and there was no baby seater.

“She had to rush the child to the hospital. You know how women are caring about their children,” he said.

Both Swira and the said Kumichingwe are newcomers to the Malawi political scene, but the former told reporters that he is a successful businessman.

Speaking with immeasurable confidence, Swira claimed he would have made it for the presidency.

“Watch out! I will be president in 2024,” said Swira.

Meanwhile, Loudon Malingamoyo Phiri, of the National Salvation Front (NASAF) presented his nomination papers to MEC.

MEC also received nomination papers from Rev Kaliya of Blantyre a former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members who was accompanied by a dozen of supporters.

Dr Baxter Boyd Natulu, independent presidential hopeful did not show up to present his papers at 10am this morning.

