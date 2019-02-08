Two other DPP aspirants to run as independents in Blantyre Rural West

After been disappointed with the way the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary elections were handled in Blantyre Rural West, George Kajumo and Isaac Kaneka have decided to run as independents and Kajumo presented his nomination papers on Thursday at Chigumukire Primary School in Ttraditional Authority T/A Kuntaja in Chileka.

Reports are that Kajumo was supposed to represent the DPP as he won the primary elections held on December 21, 2009 beating Kaneka and Peter Kumpalume but the results were not officially released by the presiding officer, saying they would do so after consultations with the top DPP brass.

The results were still kept under wraps despite many calls by Kajumo and his followers to release them until late last month when he heard that Kumpalume had been given nomination papers by the DPP to represent the party.

After talks with his followers, Kajumo was asked to run as independent and he went to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) where he collected his own nomination papers that he submitted on Tuesday at Chigumukire Primary School much to the huge cheer and jubilation by his followers.

Kajumo said he was just responding to the wishes of the people, who had given him the vote of confidence during the primary elections.

“Our constituency has been neglected for a very long time. The tarmac road ends at the airport and from there passing through my constituency all the way to Kunthembwe, we needed it to be tarmac for easy travel. As you noticed, the dirt road is sometimes impassable when it rains heavily.

“When I will be voted into Parliament, I will initiate that we have several health centre. We only have one hospital and it’s at the airport. That hospital needs a lot of upgrading like having a fence around it, securing nice beddings and making sure drugs are available.

“The health centers I will initiate shall ease the congestion of patients that the hospital at the airport experience. There are a lot of projects which the constituency needs and the people are entrusting me with the responsibility to initiate,” Kajumo said.

Constituency Returning Officer Greyson Muhasuwa, said since Monday, they have received nomination papers from nine candidates, representing parties as well as independents.

Kaneka also presented his nomination papers to contest as an independent.

