Bullets and Wanderers to trim squad

Malawi’oldest football clubs Nyasa Big bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers intend to register a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 29 players in the 2019 soccer season.

Both Bullets Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya and Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao have confirmed.

Haiya disclosed that Bullets will register 27 players for the 2019 season and revealed they might bring in two more while Butao said there wish is to have 25-27 players on payroll.

To Bullets, the figure is a reduction from last season’s 28.

Haiya said the club would like to maintain a squad that can be easily managed and deliver positive results.

“We can add two more to go up to 29 should need arise but we believe 27 is good for us. Additions can be considered depending on other factors such as injuries, suspensions and our participation in the Caf Champions League,” he told local press.

Haiya said some players whose performances are not very satisfactory in the 2018 season will be loaned out together with some Bullets Reserve stars.

“We cannot manage to keep everyone in the team. So, the technical panel will advise on which players to keep and which ones to loan out so that they get game-time elsewhere.

“We have several players in the reserve side who are ready, but we may have to send them out on loan first for their own good. They need to gain some experience elsewhere before we recall them,” he said.

On the part of Nomads, Butao emphasised that some players their contracts are running out and that they will not be renewed.

Nyasatimes understands that the list of players to be released include Strikers Peter Wadabwa, Esau Kanyenda, Julius Kajembe, Khumbo Ng’ambi, Peter Wadabwa and defender Harry Nyirenda.

According to Butao, all the players leaving the club have already been made aware of their situation.

