MEC rules out holding  by-election in Dedza south

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will not hold a by-election in Dedza south after the constituency member of parliament died last week.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika said it would be illogical to hold a by-election in the area when tripartite elections will be held on May 21.

The position of member of parliament in the constituency fell vacant after the death of Patrick Themu.

“We cannot hold a by-election in the area when in a few months’ time, we will be holding another election. After all, the mandate of the current parliament ends on March 20,” said Alufandika.

He said the pollster is putting all its resources in preparing for the May 21 highly contentious election.

“In fact, aspiring parliamentary candidates for the area and other constituencies are obtaining nomination forms. Others are already giving the forms back to us for scrutiny,” said Alufandika.

In a related development, MEC says presidential aspiring candidates give K2 million to the pollster after filling the forms and returning them to MEC for scrutiny.

