MEC rules out holding  by-election in Dedza south

January 10, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will not hold a by-election in Dedza south after the constituency member of parliament died last week.

Sammy Alfandika : Time out for by-elections

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika said it would be illogical to hold a by-election in the area when tripartite elections will be held on May 21.

The position of member of parliament in the constituency fell vacant after the death of Patrick Themu.

“We cannot hold a by-election in the area when in a few months’ time, we will be holding another election. After all, the mandate of the current parliament ends on March 20,” said Alufandika.

He said the pollster is putting all its resources in preparing for the May 21 highly contentious election.

“In fact, aspiring parliamentary candidates for the area and other constituencies are obtaining nomination forms. Others are already giving the forms back to us for scrutiny,” said Alufandika.

In a related development, MEC says presidential aspiring candidates give K2 million to the pollster after filling the forms and returning them to MEC for scrutiny.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Mulunduni Village HeadmanPresident Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mulunduni Village Headman
Guest
Mulunduni Village Headman

MHSRIP. Going forward we need to have a real son of the Dedza South. We know our Sons . We are tired of Amtumba ife . Ku Mulunduni tufuna Secondary School , magetsi , msewu wabwino.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Wina alawepo u MP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes