MEC rules out reducing nomination fees

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has ruled out reducing the hiked nomination fees for the 2019 tripartite elections, saying the adjustment was in line with the high cost of goods and services.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the cost of goods and services in 2014 cannot be the same in 2019.

MEC has raised the presidential nomination fee from K1 million to K2 million per candidate whilst male members of parliament aspirants will pay K500, 000 each up from K250, 000 whilst female candidates will pay K250, 000.

“The cost of life has drastically gone up. The cost of goods and services is not the same as was the case in 2014 so the adjustments are very necessary,” said Ansah.

Ansah also said the decision whether to re-do voter registrations in areas where there was registration apathy would be decided after the registration exercise is closed.

“After all the registration phases close, then we will sit down and see which areas we should go back and do the registration again. We will look at how each district has fared,” she said.

She said MEC on its own would not make a final decision, saying there are many stakeholders in the exercise including the government.

She said so far the government has released all the K53 billion MEC needed for the election.

However, she said the original budget was K85 billion, saying this is why the pollster is seeking support from some donors.

