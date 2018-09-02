Malawians should preserve their culture – Chiumia

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Chiumia has called upon Malawians to continue promoting and preserving their culture as a sign of their identity.

Speaking during the 2018 Umhlangano celebrations held at Mkolimbo Village in Senior Chief Kwataine in Ntcheu, Chiumia, who represented President Peter Mutharika, said preservation and promotion of culture is important as it keeps an identity for the country.

“Malawians are known to be Malawians because of our culture. That is why it is of paramount importance that we should keep on preserving and promoting it,” she said.

Chiumia said government is committed to ensuring that ethnic groups in the country preserve their culture so that it is respected and also practiced by the future generation.

“If we let our culture die, our future generations will not be able to know what we used to do. If we don’t do it now, the culture will completely be forgotten in future,” she said.

Also speaking during the same function, the MasekoNgoni leader Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V asked Ngonis in the country to ensure that peace is maintained so that Malawians remain united.

The Paramount Chief said peace is the only weapon that unites people in any country.

Speaking on Ngonis, he said they are peace-loving people, hence the need to promote peace and unity everywhere.

“We Ngonis love peace and would always want to see it prevail at all times. As I have always said to my people, peace and unity are what bind us, without this, there could be war,” he said.

The Ngoni Chief also urged parents to send their children to school, saying it is only an educated nation that is development-conscious.

He said for the country to develop, it depends on young people therefore; sending them to school could be the only way to have meaningful development in the country.

Speaking on the country’s environmental situation, Inkosi Gomani V urged Malawians to plant more trees in order to restore the depleted natural resources.

During the function, Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V, whose real name is Mswati Kanjedza Gomani together with Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Chiumia set free two white doves as a sign of peace amongst the Ngonis while Vice President Saulos Chilima and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera sat side by side.

According to the organisers of the function, the two leaders, Chilima and Chakwera were also invited during the setting free of the doves to demonstrate to the nation that Ngonis are peace loving people.

