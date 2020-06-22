MEC says all system go: Voters head to polls across Malawi

Malawi is going to the polls for the court- sanctioned fresh presidential vote with the electoral body chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachali saying all is set.

Kachali, a High Court judge, told a news conference on Monday one the eve of the polls that all registered voters should come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote on Tuesday when polling starts at 6am and closes at 6pm.

However, he said, those in the queue after 6pm will still be allowed to vote.

He said in compliance with Covid-19 precutionary measures, voters will be required to queue two arms apart and use their own pens.

Voters are also encouraged to use hand sanitisers and wear face masks. All MEC personnel will wear face masks.

Kachale said deployment of materials is almost complete in all regions of the country and that some councils deployment delayed because security officers came in late.

However, he highlighted that the commission faced challenges, including late arrival of security personnel and use of vehicles bearing private numbers.

The MEC chair said the challenges have been resolved.

Kachale has reminded all party representatives to not display any party materials within a radius of hundred metres to polling centres.

He also said people who registered to vote at Blantyre Tax Office will have to do so at Blantyre Sports Club owing to construction works at the original site.

Kachale said the commission shifted the venue to ensure people’s safety.

