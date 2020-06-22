No roving monitors in Malawi presidents vote re-do

Roving monitors will not be allowed in the fresh presidential elections on Tuesday as they are not supported by the constitution, chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale has said.

Kachale told journalists that party monitors including local observers be accredited civil society organisations will be allowed to monitor the voting process.

He said vote counting will start immediately after the close of polling at 6pm.

Kachale said security personnel will not be allowed to take part in the process, rather, they are only allowed to provide security at the venue.

He also said no ballot box will be moved from polling stations before the votes are counted.

The MEC Chairperson has since encouraged all registered voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Kachale has confirmed a van registration Number CA 779 hired by the electoral body was caught fire Monday morning.

The fire was reportedly caused by an electrical fault and the truck was empty at the time of the accident.

The incident happened near Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre.

“No person was hurt. The truck had just been hired and was on its way to Thyolo where it was assigned to pick polling materials from the constituency centre to polling stations there,” said Kachale.

MEC has since assured all stakeholders that polling process will go on smoothly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!