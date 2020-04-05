MEC says enforcing physical distancing voter registration: ‘No cause for worry’

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says its staff have been trained to enforce physical distancing – a public health practice that aims to prevent spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) .

The electoral body is currently conducting voter registration in some districts across the country—Karonga, Chitipa, Salima , Dedza, Ntcheu, Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje—starting from on Saturday, April 4 to April 17 2020.

MEC publicist Sangwani Mwafulirwa said MEC staff have been trained to enforce social distance – a recommended precautionary measure- hence no cause for worry.

But Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dan Namarika contended that there are over 5 000 people under surveillance who may easily come into contact with others during voter registration, thereby aggravating the situation.

Following the confirmation of a new infection, Malawi is among nine other African countries that have registered new Covid-19 cases as of on Saturday afternoon. Morocco had the highest number of new infections after authorities there confirmed 67 positive Covid-19 tests.

Namarika said government should priortise Covid-19 over elections, saying the right to life must reign supreme and that the on-going voters registration taking place in some parts of the country threatens efforts to contain the Covid-19 as such an exercise defies social distancing..

He also said he submitted a report to the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) where among other issues has expressed reservations with voter registration in preparation for the Constitutional Court ordered fresh presidential elections.

