MEC set 3pm Sunday to announce winner in Malawi presidential election

The country’s electoral body, Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) is expected to announce winner of the May 21 Presidential poll this Sunday May 26 in Blantyre if the courts will accept applicate]ion by MEC to vacate an injunction obtained by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) restraining the electoral body for declaring the winner.

MCP wants the result announcement stayed until a recount — in the presence of representatives of political parties that contested the elections — of votes from 10 of the country’s 28 districts.

MEC spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa said they commission led by its chairperson Jane Ansah, a judge the Supreme Court of Malawi, will hold a press briefing at 3pm.

“This is to inform you that the next elections briefing update will be on Sunday, 26 May, 2019 at 3PM,” said Mwafulirwa.

It is expected that when MEC successful lift the injunction, the results will be announced and winner of the presidential race be declared dully elected.

Earlier results of Tuesday’s election showed Chakwera trailing President Peter Mutharika, who seeks a second five-year term.Vice President Saulos Chilima was trailing and he told reporters in the capital, Lilongwe Saturday that the Malawi Electoral Commission should nullify the elections because vote counting had been fraudulent all across the country.

The commission did release final results from parliamentary elections on Saturday. Mutharika’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured 62 of the 193 National Assembly seats, while the MCP won 55 and Chilima’s UTM four. Independent legislators won 55 seats, United Democratic Front (UDF) whose President Atupele Muluzi lost a parliamentary seat has win 10 seats. Former president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party has five seats and Aford one seat.

Preparations for the swearing in ceremony are underway at Blantyre Civic Centre offices being led by Blantyre City Council Chief Executive Officer Alfred Chanza.

Voters cast ballots for a president, parliament and ward councillors on May 21.

