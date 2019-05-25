Halima Daud, Kayembe return to Parliament as 5 ex-MPs in Dowa purged

Five former Members of Parliament (MPs) from Dowa have failed to make it back to Parliament after losing in the 2019 tripartite elections.

According to unofficial election results, the five former MPs who have not made it include MP for Dowa Central and former Minister of Lands and Urban Development, Dr Jean Kalirani, MP for Dowa Ngala Dr Elias Chakwera, MP for Dowa South East Harry Njoka Chipeni and MP for Dowa West Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi.

However, three former MPs have retained their seats and they include MP for Dowa East Richard Chimwendo Banda, MP for Dowa North East Samuel Dalitso Kawale and MP for Dowa North Enos Chitatanga.

In a related development, former Deputy Ministers Halima Daudi and Abel Kayembe will make it back to Parliament after reclaiming the constituencies they lost in 2014.

Daudi who has won on an MCP ticket was the former MP for Dowa South East Constituency and Kayembe (independent) was former MP for Dowa West Constituency.

There is also a new face joining the august house from the district in the name of Arthur Sungitsa, an independent candidate for Dowa Ngala Constituency.

Dowa had 47 aspiring candidates in its seven constituencies.

