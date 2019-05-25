Wakuda, Meja fall in parliamentary race: Kandodo returns to House, Bango elected MP

Official results declared by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from the May 21 Tripartite Elections show that some notable politicians in Kasungu in the name of Elias Wakuda Kamanga, Amon Nkhata, Alex Meja and Beatrice Mwale have been purged from the august House.

Kamanga, who contested in Kasungu North East Constituency on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, has lost to an independent candidate Madalitso Kambauwa. Kambauwa lost to Kamanga during MCP primary elections which the former disputed.

Meja and Nkhata have lost in Kasungu West Constituency to former councillor for Lifupa Ward Jay Bonongwe and. Nkhata, who was Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasungu Central Constituency tried his luck in Kasungu West this time around.

Former sports journalist Mike Bango has ousted People’s Party Vice President Beatrice Mwale in Kasungu North.

Former Finance Minister Ken Kandodo is also going back to Parliament after the won on MCP ticket and reclaimed the constituency he lost to Nkhata in 2014.

Khumbize Chiponda (Kasungu South East) and Bauden Mtonga (Kasungu North West), both from MCP, have also each been entrusted to have another term of office.

Madalitso Kazombo has also been given another mandate to represent the people in Kasungu East, but this time around he contested under independent ticket.

Kasungu’s District Commissioner who is also District Elections Coordinator, James Kanyangalazi thanked all those who took part in the elections in the district.

“Those of you who will be celebrating, celebrate well and those of you who will be angered by the results,also handle yourself well,” he said.

