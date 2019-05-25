Former Zomba Mayor and his deputy make a come back

Former Zomba City Mayor Christopher Jana and his deputy Davie Maunde have won local government elections in their respective wards, according to unofficial MEC results.

Jana won the elections on DPP ticket by 2,853 in Mpira Ward in the city ahead of four contestants whose votes ranged from 163 to 599.

Jana became Zomba City Mayor after taking over from Meria Douglas who served her two terms.

Zomba City deputy mayor, Davie Maunde stood on UDF ticket and won the elections with 2004 votes in Chinamwali Ward where he came first ahead of four contestants whose votes ranged from 114 to 1,138.

Zomba City Council has ten wards and DPP candidates have won six seats while UDF, UTM, PP and an Independent candidate have won the remaining four seats.

