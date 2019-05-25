Lunguzi pays tribute to people of Dedza East: ‘Pledges commitment to MCP’

Dedza East outgoing parliamentarian Juliana Lunguzi has bid farewell to people of her constituency after she lost her seat during the highly contested May 21st 2019 polls.

In her remarks on Saturday, Lunguzi expressed delightment with the strength imbued in her by people of Dedza East.

She admitted to have been fearful during the time she took over the Parliamentarian position in 2014.

“With your support and through your advice and encouragement whenever we interacted, I overcame the fear. I believe that in many ways I have thrived and grown in wisdom, experience and maturity,” she said.

She pointed out one major achievements she has achieved during her five year tenure of office thus providing better learning environment to students from several primary schools in her constituency.

“I want you to know, remember and celebrate our collective success in relocating the children of Nankhande, Mtanthiko, Kapiri, Tsanya, Chipudzi, Tipezana, Kalira, Mlambe, Mchezime and Nankhwazi primary schools among others, from grass-thatched shacks to proper classrooms.

“I have singled out schools among our many achievements because it is children my dearest Friends, Brothers and Sisters that hold the key to a better Malawi,” she said while quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela that “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”.

She however advised the people of Dedza East to continue keeping an eye on children from the constituency.

“Although I am no longer the MP for Dedza East, you and I will need to keep an eye on those children we managed to house in better schools and find ways and means of extending the same to those we have not managed to reach this far,” she said.

She also took time to thank and salute Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for inspiring her into joining politics.

Lunguzi further hailed him for bringing new life into the Malawi’s oldestpolitical party.

“I want to heartily thank my leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera for inspiring me in 2013 to join this quest. Dr Lazarus Chakwera has breathed new life into Malawi Congress Party and I wish him and the entire MCP family all success, now and in future,” said Lunguzi.

“I remain a daughter of MCP and Malawi at large, ever ready to serve the party in its endeavors to liberate Malawi again so that Malawi and Malawians can begin thriving,” she added.

She however did not complete without a word to Malawians at large.

“My last word (for now) dearest Friends, Brothers and Sisters, there is only one Malawi. Let’s save and serve her for the generations to come to find a better country to live in” concluded Lunguzi.

