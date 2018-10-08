MEC tips Karonga to reach projected registration figure

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says its optimistic that Karonga will register a huge turnout in phase 7 of the voter registration exercise that is set to commence today, Monday in the district and the surrounding districts of Chitipa and Rumphi.

Speaking in an interview over the weekend following a stakeholders meeting to launch the voter registration exercise in karonga, MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda, said the electoral body expects karonga to come out on top with the most registered voters in phase seven of the registration exercise.

“In the short time we have been in the district this week we have observed that the anticipation for the exercise is high among the locals and if the large number of crowds patronizing our sensitization exercises is anything to go by then karonga will register a large number of voters,” he said.

He added, as MEC they are confident of carrying a successful registration exercise as challenges faced in the previous phases including faulty machines are now a thing of the past.

“I’m optimistic that the machines that we have been brought in are in order and we will be able to do our jobs but if we encounter any faulty machines our technicians are there on the ground to ensure that no registration centres is left behind,” explained the commissioner.

Banda therefore urged traditional leaders, the civil society and the media among others to leave no stone unturned in the sensitization drive in order that messages of registration reaches the rural masses.

In his remarks paramount chief Kyungu, urged his subjects to go out in large numbers for registration. Saying doing so will accord them the opportunity to exercise their Constitutional right of choosing their leaders in the upcoming 2019 general election.

According to MEC projected figures from karonga the district has a projected figure of over 180,000 eligible voters up about 15% of the 160,000 registered voters in 2014.

