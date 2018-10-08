Silver return to winning ways, beat KB to go second: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers on Sunday returned to second spot of the TNM Super League after claiming a 1-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks played at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

The win has made Silver to displace Be Forward Wanderers on second spot with 47 points from 24 games but have played two more games.

The Central Bankers have reduced the gap to five points from current league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets who have two games in hand.

After 2-2 draw against Dwangwa in Chitowe last Saturday, the Area 47 outfit had to redemed themselves to collect maximum points to cool down their irate supporters.

Silver Strikers goal scorer, Mphatso Phillimon, who netted early in the second half the vital goal, should blame himself for not being clinical when he wasted two one on one chances against Kamuzu Barracks goalminder, Lehman Nthala.

The game was not so impressive owing to the physicality of the game and the first half lacked fire power befitting a league encounter.

Kamuzu Barracks could have continued what they stopped in Karonga last weekend when Ben Hojani blasted over Dan Ziba’s cross four minutes into play.

Coach Temwa Msuku accepted defeated but hailed his charges for playing good football despite facing a lot of injuries.

“We must admit we let in an avoidable goal. There was communication break down between the defence and goalkeeper which led to the gifting of that goal which has made a great difference to us,” he pointed out.

Silver’s Assistant Coach, Peter Mgangira believes the win has put his team to the frame in the title chase despite playing two more games.

“We know the other teams have two games in hand but anything can happen in the game of football. We will continue pushing to collect maximum points in the remaining games,” he explained.

Kamuzu Barracks player, Ian Banda was named man of the match for the second time after he got another against, Karonga United and he got the miniature trophy and K 15,000 cash.

