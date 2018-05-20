MEC to have over 1000 ID registration centres for polls

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will have 1116 special registration centres across the country for national ID registration to enable those who did not have the IDs get it ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

MEC commissioner Jean Namathanga said this in Mulanje during the training of district education managers, district commissioners and police officers in charge.

“In addition, we will have 5000 registration centres across the country for the elections,” she said.

In 2014, the country had 4000 registration centres.

Mathanga therefore said the participants had a crucial role to play before, during and after the elections to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

