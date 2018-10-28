MEC to meet electoral stakeholders over missing voter registration kit

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commissio (MEC) says it will this week meet all political parties and election stakeholders to explain how a crucial voter registration kit was found in Mozambique.

This follows concerns that MEC deliberately withhold information on the missing voter registration kit which went missing enroute from Lilongwe to Mwanza but has been found in a train in Mwanza.

MEC chair Jane Ansah said the pollster has decided to meet political parties and election stakeholders to dispel rumours that the ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wants to rig the elections.

“We will meet the stakeholders either on Monday or Tuesday to explain to them how the machine was found in Mozambique,” she said.

Public Affairs Committee chairman Reverend Felix Chingota wondered why MEC failed to tell Malawians that one of the crucial machines in voter education was missing.

“We want to find out how this will affect the ongoing voter education exercise,” he said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the party has always been suspicious with the conduct of MEC.

“This is rigging, MEC is just lying to Malawians, we will not allow the DPP to rig the elections again,” he said.

DPP issued a statement of outrage, stressing, it will not get tired in holding MEC accountable, to ensure that Malawians enjoy their right to participate in a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

While United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga said MEC should immediately call for a meeting involving all stakeholders so that they can interrogate the matter in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

An election activist, Steve Duwa, said there was need to resolve the issue amicably.

