Minister Mwanamvekha calls for prudent agriculture amid prayers for good rains

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha has underscored the need for good agricultural practices which include irrigated agriculture if farmers are to harvest bumper yield this year.

He was speaking at Mlomba CCAP, Traditional Authority Chiseka, in Mitundu, Lilongwe where he had been delegated by President Peter Mutharika to attend a special prayer service for good rains and a disaster free 2018/2019 farming season.

Mwanamvekha said Malawi’s agriculture has seriously suffered from adverse effects of climate change including droughts and floods which have lowered farm produce despite the country’s 80 percent dependence of GDP on agriculture.

He said: “The agriculture sector is also a major source of employment and thus the importance of good rains cannot be overemphasised.

“It is therefore critical that we employ good farming practices as we continue to pray for good rains.”

He also called for unity and good relations between the church and government saying it was critical for the well being of the citizenry.

He said as the church focuses on the spiritual welfare of people, government focuses on the physical, economic and development aspect, and thus good relations between the two would enhance people’s wellbeing.

Mwanamveka was in the company of DPP Regional Governor for the Center, Binton Kutsaira who donated MK500,000 and pledged 50 bags of cement for the church’s renovation as the Agriculture Minister donated MK600 000.

President Mutharika had earlier called for special prayers for good rains and a disaster free 2018/2019, and had delegated Mwanamveka to Mlomba CCAP for the same cause.

