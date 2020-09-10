MEC warns shadow MPs against political violence

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned that it will disqualify shadow members of parliament found perpetrating violence ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

The chairperson of the commission, Chifundo Kachale said this on Thursday when he presided over the launch of the by-election and official campaign in Lilongwe North West Constituency.

“We will not hesitate to postpone or disqualify those found breaking the electoral code of conduct and the commission will not conduct polls at the cost of human life,” warned Kachale.

Kachale, who is also a judge of the High Court, urged political parties contenting in the 10th November by election to desist from taking matters into their own hands whenever misunderstandings arises.

“I would like to urge you all to use Multiparty Liaison committee (MPLC) to resolve conflicts amicably than taking matters into your own hands,” said Kachale.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) chairperson, Lawford Palani who is also the District Commissioner has since said that they are working with all political parties to deliver a peaceful and credible election.

“We are engaging all political parties and shadow members of parliament on the ground to avoid violence during elections after all at the end of the day we are all Malawians,” said Palani.

The by-election in Lilongwe North West Constituency is being held to fill in a vacant seat following the resignation of the parliamentarian for the area Lazarus Chakwera and his subsequent election as President of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares