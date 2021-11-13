Mechro Africa ups game in tech with new business management application

Mechro Africa Limited, which recently made headlines for its TempCras application that enables proprietors in the cold chain businesses to manage temperatures in their facilities remotely, has come up with a new application, Mechro AoB, and, this time, it is for easy business management.

Mechro Chief Executive Officer, Alinafe Kaliwo, who is pursuing his doctoral studies at the University of Cape Town, told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that, among others, the Hotel Management System has been successfully set-up at Andrews Hotel in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.

“The system gives them all the necessary tools to manage their hotel,” Kaliwo said. “My team and I worked for 3 sleepless nights to make sure we complete the project in the shortest period possible because we always ensure customer satisfaction.”

Andrews Hotel management accountant, Aubrey Buluzi, said they were excited to having the application as it was both “effective” and “user-friendly.”

The application which has been named Mechro All in One Business App – and can be found on https://hotel.mechro-aob.com for customers’ clarifications – is a business management software that centralizes the company’s activities in one place for easy tracking.

According to Kaliwo, the software is customized to meet almost all kinds of businesses.

“With rapid growth of modern technologies, businesses whether small, medium size or large need some simple tools to efficiently manage their businesses.

“The large businesses have the muscle to work on high level solutions but the small and medium sized businesses who wish to have such solutions are found wanting because of economic constraints and continue to incur deficiencies in their operations that result from human error in record keeping, accounting, inventory, sales and assets management,” explained Kaliwo.

According to him, the AoB is primarily aimed at enhancing business understanding and control so that clients get the most out of their investment.

“It is ideal for small and medium enterprises who may not have the resources to purchase the expensive business solutions, which are also sold as standalone modules as opposed to Mechro AoB that has all that you need under one package.

“Businesses need to gain a competitive advantage by using a Mechro AoB – a software designed to cater for their business resources management needs,” he said.

Among others, Kaliwo said, the Mechro AOB targets small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which include shops, pharmacies, lodges, estate businesses, consultancies, car hires as well as agencies.

“Our application can also help large and emerging businesses that are, among others, into manufacturing, retail supermarkets, hotels, banks and NGOs,” he said.

Mechro Africa develops and commercializes technological systems and products that solve some of the most pressing issues and challenges in different sectors in the sub-Saharan region like food, health, education, manufacturing and other industries.

Mechro Africa achieves this objective through its engagement in in-depth research, innovation, design and practical development.

