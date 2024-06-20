Media challenged to sensitize the public on new Persons with Disability law

World Vision in partnership with Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA) has challenged the media to sensitize people on the new Persons with Disability Act.

The new act replaces the old one which has been in operation since 2012.

Speaking during a three-day Media training on Persons with Disability Act 2024 in Salima, World Vision Advocacy and Communications Director, Charles Gwengwe said the media has a critical role to play in publicizing the new act to the public.

“There has been inadequate reporting on issues concerning the rights of persons with disability including children,” he said.

MACODA Director General, George Chiusiwa:believed that it is very important to engage stakeholders that are regarded as agents of change to ensure the new law is popularized and publicized.

“We also want persons with disability themselves who are principle rights holders to be aware of the new disability legislation through the media,” he said.

Therefore, he said, the media practitioners need to be equiped with the knowledge and information regarding the law so that they report adequately, effectively and meaningfully.

Chiusiwa added that the law has been aligned with the Malawi 2063 agenda.

Among others, the new legislation has adopted a more comprehensive human rights approach by providing for the promotion and protection for the fundamental rights and freedoms of persons with disability, provides for obligations of duty bearers in the promotion and protection of rights of persons with disability.

The act also provides simplified and cost effective mechanism for redressing cases of a breach of fundamental rights and freedoms of persons with disability.

