NAP welcomes Chakwera’s appointment of new MEC Chair Justice Mtalimanja, Commissioners Kambulire and Kamlongera

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has welcomed the appointment of Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as the new Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson replacing Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale whose tenure expired.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has also appointed Rev. Phillip P.J. Kambulire and Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera as Commissioners replacing Dr. Anthony Mkumbwa and Olivia Mchanju Liwewe whose term of office also expired.

Their appointments are effective June 7, 2024, according to a public statement MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, issued on Thursday.

In his reaction to the appointments, NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe extended heartfelt congratulations to Justice Mtalimanja as well as Kambulire and Kamlongera on their appointments.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the outgoing Chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale, for his remarkable leadership. His dedication, hard work, and exemplary conduct have set a high standard, serving as a strong foundation for the incoming Chairperson and her team,” said Kondowe in a statement.

He urged the appointees to steadfastly uphold the Constitution and discharge their mandate in accordance with section 76 of the Constitution of Malawi and section 8 of the Electoral Commission Act (Cap. 2:03 of the Laws of Malawi).

Kondowe stressed that impartiality is paramount to ensuring free and fair elections in Malawi.

“And we are confident that under their leadership, the Commission will continue to maintain its integrity and credibility. Congratulations once again to Hon. Justice Mtalimanja, Rev. Kambulire, and Dr. Kamlongera. We look forward to a continued commitment to democratic principles and the successful administration of elections in Malawi,” concluded the statement.

