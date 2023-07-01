Media influencers challenged on responsibilities in digital technologies

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has emphasized the need for media influencers and influential individuals to ensure that they are aware of their responsibilities when using digital technologies and the laws that apply in relation to the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

Macra Board Chairperson, Dr Stanley Khaila, said on Thursday during the official opening of a two-day media influencers workshop in Lilongwe under the theme: Media Influencers, Impact and Responsibilities”.

He said Information Communication and Technology (ICT) has changed the communication landscape with the introduction of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok gaining attraction as the leading forms of attaining and exchanging information.

“These platforms have given room for opinion leaders who are also referred to as media influencers, to engage and raise their critical voices,” he said.

Khaila said MACRA continues to make steady progress toward achieving a digitally transformed nation through the implementation of its strategic plan (2022-2026) adding that it is obliged to ensure that ICT advances to higher levels in line with the Malawi 2063 agenda which has placed ICT as its backbone.

He expressed hope that the knowledge for the workshop will be a catalyst for mindset change which will translate into telling the Malawi story that will create a pathway to achieving vision 2063.

Khaila said: “It is therefore becoming inevitable that media influencers are becoming an important instrument in promoting national discourse and narrative. In other words, Malawi’s story can better be told by Malawian media influencers who are Malawians themselves.”

One of the Media Influencers, Tana Harawa popularly known as Mr Broken English, described the meeting as important as people nowadays are largely communicated through social media.

“It is important that we are equipped with knowledge on how we can use our platforms to disseminate good information to the public,” he said.

However, Macra engaged media influencers as part of its awareness campaign in the fight against fake news

