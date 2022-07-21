Mega farms-solution to hunger and boost to Malawi economy

Economic expert, Milward Tobias, has said it will be difficult to realise the vision 2063 if President Chakwera’s plan of establishing mega farms will not be implemented.

Tobias was speaking to the local media when he said mega farms were not only a way of bringing the problem of hunger to an end but also a way of boosting the economy of the country.

“Mega farms are a reliable initiative that will see Malawi transformed in terms of economy. It is a mega project that can also bring innovations in agriculture and tourism,” he explained.

Concurring with Tobias, Manger for Simbi Farms, Mavuto Elijah Jumbe, said Malawi as country should be serious with farming to make hunger a thing of the past.

He gave an example that from 300 hectares of a farm owned by business person Simbi Phiri, maize was cultivated on 180 hectares last farming season and a harvest of approximately 800 tonnes is expected to be realised.

“As a country, there should be political will to invest more in farming. Modern farming involves the use tractors and other forms of machinery,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Grecian Lungu, says government is putting down measures to establish the mega farms.

80% of Malawians do farming using hand hoes.

