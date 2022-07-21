ICAM and MUBAS sign business partnership MoU

Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) and the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences ( MUBAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing business partnership between the two organisations.

Under the MoU, MUBAS will be offering degree, diploma and certificate programmes to ICAM students through its Continuing Education Centers (CECs).

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony in Blantyre, ICAM Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Francis Gondwe, said the partnership is a milestone in addressing continuous professional development, research and tuition challenges that the institute was facing.

“Among other things this business partnership agreement will help us to recruit and provide tuition to level 3 students as there’s no tuition provider for the level in the country. Through this partnership we hope a number of our students will increase, as we observed a decline of students sitting for our examinations,” said Gondwe.

In her remarks, MUBAS Vice Chancellor Associate Professor Nancy Chitera said the MoU will also help the institutions to reduce costs as they will be sharing resources and utilisation of existing facilities.

“We have human resource, infrastructure and other supporting services and ICAM has different accounting related programmes that will enable us to attract more students across the country. The agreement will also help the institutions to effectively contribute towards the realization of the Malawi 2063 vision under human resource development through widening access to quality education programmes,” said Chitera.

In the agreement, MUBAS, through its Continuing Education Centers, is expected to open facilities in Salima, Mzuzu and other areas for the introduction of Certificate in Financial Accounting, Technician Diploma level 1, 2 and 3.

Degree programmes are expected to be offered in all CEC campuses in liaison with respective academic departments and facilities at MUBAS.

