Umodzi Holdings Limited salutes Blantyre business gurus for support

Umodzi Holdings Limited (UHL) has saluted businesspeople in Blantyre for their unwavering support to the hospitality entity despite facing economic challenges.

UHL Chief Executive Officer, Steve Lwanda, said Friday during a cocktail party organised to appreciate them for bookings and other activities to the company.

“Tourism industry was very much affected by Covid-19 pandemic as international travels were restricted but local clients kept us,” he said.

Umodzi Park General Manager, Ronuel Malikita, said the company felt the need to celebrate with the clients for the strides the company has made since its establishment 13 years ago.

“We have made the achievement of posting a profit because of different businesses you give us,” he said.

However, the company’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Matamando Chagunda, introduced a Loyalty programme dubbed ” VIP Club” to the clients.

“The programme will enable regular bookers and patrons to earn points,” she said.

Chagunda said points will be redeemed at partner shops like spa.

UHL are managers of Umodzi Park, hotel and Presidential Villas in Lilongwe.

