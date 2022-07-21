MACRA fines Global Internet K74.9m over illegal spectrum licence

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has fined Globe Internet Limited over illegal use of spectrum licence contrary to Section 83(2) of the Communications Act, 2016.

In a statement, signed by MACRA director general Daud Suleman, dated 21 July, said the course of action was taken after a hearing.

Reads the statement in part: “Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) wishes to inform the general public that it has imposed regulatory sanctions on Global Internet Limited for illegal usage of spectrum. Globe Internet Limited has from 1st April 2022, been using frequencies in the 700 MHz frequency band without a frequency licence from Macra.

“Following a hearing on the matter, MACRA has, pursuant to sections 195(1) and (2) of the Communications Act, imposed the following; a fine of K74,938,006 for illegal usage of the spectrum in the 700 MHz bands to be paid by 17th August 2022.”

MACRA has also cautioned Globe Internet to stop and desist from using the frequencies and surrender to the authority by 17th August this year.

It also directed the company to account for the revenue generated during the illegal usage of the frequencies.

MACRA also cautioned the public that due to the action some of Globe Internet customers, who were using wireless Internet services from Globe through the frequency, could be affected once the sanction becomes operational.

Meanwhile, social commentators have commended, MACRA director general, for enforcing that firms are paying and respecting the authority’s laws in their operation.

Writing on his Facebook Page, Stanley Onjezani Kenani said: “Daud Suleman is shaking up things at MACRA.”

Blessings Mhango also commended Suleman, saying he is getting rid of corrupt practices.

“The guy is doing a great job like Donald Trump and Noel Chalamanda.If we would have the likes of him in many top positions Malawi would change significantly for the better.

“With the level of corruption in Malawi I am beginning to doubt certification of some products by the Malawi Bureau of Standards.I trust there is no bribery and corruption at MBS,” he said.

Another applaudist Brian Mdhluli said: “He is working. Daud is working. If all government employees were working like him, we would be somewhere even with the Sattar and Batatawala leeches attached on our backs.”

Former Times Group editor, Idriss Ali Nassah who is prominent writer and media influencer, also commended MACRA for not be lenient with defaulters.

“Now, you can’t say you are a proponent of law and order and good governance and desire to see institutions that function and then not appreciate what Daud Suleman is doing at MACRA.

“That is what we want to see when young and capable people are given opportunities to lead. Not sleeping and snoring on the wheel like Zanga Zanga.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!