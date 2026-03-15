MEJN laments missing youth voices in Malawi’s budget formulation

The Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) has lamented the missing voices of young people in the formulation of national budgets despite being the majority of the population.

MEJN Programs Manager Cecilia Phiri warned that, if not addressed, this will have negative implications in the implementation of the budgets.

She made the sentiments during a Youth Economic Town Hall Meeting, which MEJN convened in conjunction with Oxfam Malawi, and other partners.

The meeting was aimed aimed at promoting economic awareness and strengthen youth participation in economic governance and policy dialogue.

Phiri emphasized the need for the government to involve the youth in budget formulation, stressing that their ideas are critical to the development aspirations of the nation.

“The youth have ideas that can develop the nation, but what is lacking is resources. The government should consider youth engagement in national development and provide them with resources to implement their ideas,” she said.

According to Phiri, the youth are eager to contribute to the country’s economic growth, but their voices are not being heard.

The town hall meeting brought together university students, youth organizations, and civic activists to discuss key economic issues, including public debt, public finance management, corruption, and economic inclusion.

A representative of the students from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Lekani Juwa, echoed Phiri’s sentiments, adding that the future of Malawi is largely dependent on the youth, and their perspectives on the economy are therefore crucial for driving growth.

“The government should engage the youth in public discussions and involve them in decision-making processes,” said Lekani.

MEJN is organizing a series of youth-focused town hall meetings across major cities to provide an interactive platform for young people to discuss economic issues and promote wider public engagement on Malawi’s economic governance.

Phiri has since urged the government to take note of the youth’s concerns and involve them in the budget formulation process.

“The youth are the future of Malawi, and their voices should be heard,” she said.

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