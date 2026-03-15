Journalist challenges Brian Banda appointment as MBC Director General

A journalist has written to the Ombudsman asking for an investigation into the appointment of fellow journalist Brian Banda as the new Director General of the state-controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Davie Mchinga argues in his submission that the MBC Board of Directors breached established procedures when appointing Banda to the top position.

Mchinga says the post of Director General was not publicly advertised and that no formal interviews were conducted for candidates who may have been interested in the role.

He adds that current public appointment guidelines require a transparent and competitive recruitment process.

According to Mchinga, failure to follow these procedures could render the appointment null and void.

In his letter to the Ombudsman, Mchinga has also asked the Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee to summon members of the MBC Board for questioning over the matter.

He says such an inquiry would help ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public institutions.

The appointment of Brian Banda was announced recently, placing him at the helm of the state broadcaster.

However, Mchinga’s complaint is expected to intensify scrutiny over the process used to fill the influential position.

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