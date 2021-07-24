MEJN-SAPSN to host Regional Summit with reduced capacity of 100 delegates

Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) and Southern African People’s Solidarity Network (SAPSN) are expected to host the 2021 People’s Summit with a reduced capacity of 100 from the planned 300 delegates due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The summit will take place from 17 to 20 August 2020 under the theme Elevating Justice and Equality for Inclusive social and economic growth in the Covid-19 era and beyond.

MEJN Regional Coordinator, Mike Banda, speaking in Lilongwe on Friday during a third planning meeting ahead of the summit, said due to the rules and regulations for preventing further spread of the viral disease, physical attendance has been restricted to 100.

The maximum allowable delegates from outside the country are 30 and the rest are local participants from Malawi.

“They will represent national and thematic assemblies well as the network’s coordinating committee and strategic regional and global allies,” he said.

Banda added that the rest will participate through virtual platforms from both local and international.

However, Malawi SAPSN chairperson, Leon Matanda, said the Lilongwe Summit will prioritise the development of the people-centered responses to the situations in the region.

“There are so many issues affecting the local people in our nations and in the region which needs to be addressed by the forthcoming SADC Heads of State,” he said.

He said there are situations in the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mozambique and South Africa, which need to be discussed and resolved.

The summit deliberations will also focus on pressing and undressed questions of youth, women and young girls, the Covid-19 pandemic, climate, debt distress and democratic decline in the region.

