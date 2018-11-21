Meke appeals for more friendlies for  Malawi U-23

Malawi Under-23 national football team coach Meke Mwase has requested the Football Association of Malawi ( FAM) to organise friendly games for the Junior Flames before meeting their neighbours Zambia side in March 2019 in the Under-23 Afcon second round.

Malawi has progressed to the second round after knocking out Botswana with a 3-2 goal aggregate having registering a 1-2 win in their away match in Botswana before making a 1-all-draw in their second leg with

the junior Zebras in a match which was played on Tuesday (November 20 2018) at Kamuzu Stadium.

With the win Malawi is now expected to face Zambia in a do or die fixture slated for March 2019.

In an interview with Nyasa Times Mwase did not hide his excitement for reaching into the second round but he quickly asked FAM officials to help in securing friendly games in order to allow the team to have a

massive coordination and be strong enough before their game against the junior Chipolopolo boys.

“I need to praise my boys for their fighting spirit. They only stayed in camp for few weeks but they played good football with one spirit as if they spent some months together. But with the stage we are now,

honestly I would’ve loved if we can play friendlies so that the players can have international exposure. Am saying this because very soon our league’s will go to a break period where most players will just be relaxing so this period can be utilised for friendlies with a mission to keep them active,” said Mwase.

In his response FAM Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda welcomed the development and assured the U-23 technical panel that they are ready to organise testing matches.

” Right now we are all excited and encouraged for this win as such we’ll arrange testing games for the team,” said Gunda.

Mwase made several changes to the squad which he said were aimed at developing players for the Flames.

