Bullets cries foul over fixture pile up: CAF plans affected

Nyasa Big Bullets have complained that there is lack of help being afforded to the club by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as they continue preparation for CAF Champions League game against Kenya’s Gor Mahia.

This follows the fixture release by FAM this week of the domestic FISD Challenge Cup quarterfinal.

According to the fixture, Bullets are expected to face Chitipa United on Friday a day Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya, claimed the team had planned to leave the country for Kenya to face Gor Mahia in the first leg of the CAF Champions League.

“We expected FAM to shift the date of our quarterfinal match against Chitipa United having in mind that we are preparing for a big international match away in Kenya. FAM knows the CAF fixture and we wonder why they have acted this way” said Haiya.

“Our plan was to fly out on Friday but since we have been handed a fixture, we receive it positively and we will honour the fixture. We pray there be no injuries and this will also be part of our final strength testing,” he added.

Bullets and Mahia will meet between November 27 and 28 in Nairobi, Kenya, in the first leg of the elite continental competition.

Silver Strikers , who have joined CAF Confederations Cup, have their FISD Match been put on stand-by.

The bankers will face Gabonese side, AO CMS.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :