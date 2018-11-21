UDF publicist Ndanga unveils plans to contest as MP

United Democratic Front (UDF) Publicity Secretary Ken ndanga has unveiled plans to contest as Member of Parliament (MP) in his Eastern Region home district of Balaka during next year’s Tripartite Elections.

Ndanga, who has served as UDF publicist for six years, made the revelation on Tuesday through his official Facebook page.

“It has been a long journey full of challenges that required alot of patience and perseverance. It is through these challenges that I have decided to take up yet another challenge,” reads part of his post.

He adds: “I will be contesting as Member of Parliament in Balaka my home district”.

According to Ndanga, the incumbent and previous MP in the area he aspires to take over have done their part but the people in the constituency deserves more of better things.

He also unpacked some of the plans drafted in his manifesto that includes increased access to clean and portable water, increased access to secondary school education as well as access to adult literacy.

Ndanga also intend to increase accessibility to quality health services, infrastructure development, rural electrification including altenative energy and environmental conservation through community mobilization among other.

“These are not just mere campaign messages but gaps that have been identified through consultations with the people at all levels,” he said.

He has since therefore called upon those willing to assist in fulfilling his dream through financial and technical support to come forward and help him achieve his dream.

“Politics of serving people is where my passion is” concluded Ndanga.

