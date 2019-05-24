Meke banks his hopes in Malawi pro’s at Cosafa

Malawi Senior National Football Team Coach Meke Mwase has expressed a lot of confidence that the troops he has assembled this time will do well and perform wonders at this year’s Council of Southern Africa Football Association (Cosafa) tournament.

Mwase has however revealed that he expect professionals he has included in the squad to prove their worth by leading the youthful players whose majority has been promoted from the Under 23 national side.

“I expect a lot of goodies from our professionals. Before selecting professionals, we do investigations and carry out an assessment on their performances in their respective clubs so having done that, I expect them to perform” said Mwase on Friday morning.

The squad comprises of five professionals namely John Banda, Chawanangwa Kaonga and Richard Mbulu all from Mozambique and the duo of South African based Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr.

The Flames stand in Coach assured Malawians that the team is prepared despite some hitches as a result of the May 21st Tripartite General Elections.

“Although our preparations were affected by among other things the general elections, we managed to utilize the little time we had and I can assure you that we are ready for the showdown” said Mwase.

On his part Mozambican based John ‘CJ’ Banda who will be stand in captain on behalf of injured John Lanjesi who misses the tournament after sustaining a harmstring injury during training on Wednesday said the players will this time around have no excuse.

“We expect to do well and this time around, we will have no excuse. The few days we were in camp we have managed to prepare well,” he said.

Banda further added that: “We have learnt a lot in and gained a lot of experience during the previous Cosafa edition and this is our time to shine and reward Malawians”.

Flames is expected to fly out to South African on Friday at 9:00am through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Below is the full list of selected players:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali

Ernest Kakhobwe

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

Charles petro

Peter Cholopi

Dennis Chembezi

Precious Sambani

Gomezgani Chirwa

Midfielders

Chikoti Chirwa

Micium Mhone

Gerald Phiri Junior

Peter Banda

John Banda

Duncan Nyoni

Mike Mkwate

Chimwemwe Idana

Strikers

Richard Mbulu

Gabadinho Mhango

Hassan Kajoke

Chawanangwa Kaonga

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :