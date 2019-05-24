Silver to determine fate of short-fused Khuda

Silver Strikers Football Club Executive Committee is expected to meet over the weekend to discuss the future of their striker Khuda Muyaba at the club.

Muyaba reportedly refused to play for his club during a match against Mzuni FC and left camp ahead of another TNM Super League match against Masters Security last weekend.

The former Moyale Barracks hit man allegedly accused Silver Strikers Head Coach Lovemore Fazili of being behind his axe at the national team ahead of the Cosafa Cup Tournaments to be staged in South Africa.

Silver Team Manager Itai Nundwe few days ago claimed the player had excused himself saying he was not in good mood to play.

But commenting on the same, Silver Chairman Peter Chando said he was not officially communicated on the matter.

“I just head this but I was not officially communicated. What I now is that the player is on suspension at home” he told a local radio on Friday.

“Therefore we have to meet as executive and discuss and that’s possibly this weekend” he added.

Meanwhile, Former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Kinnah Phiri who also played a role in Muyaba’s transfer to join the Central Bankers has expressed dismay over the behavior of the player.

“No player is bigger than a club and I suggest if there were some issues, he could have opted for contact and dialogue” said Phiri.

Meanwhile, Phiri said he intends to seat down with the player and discuss with him about his future.

