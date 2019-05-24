UN honours Malawi fallen hero soldier: MDF to honour other 6

United Nations is today honouring a brave Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier who was killed while saving the life of a Tanzanian soldier in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya said the ceremony to honour private Chancy Chitete with a medal was underway in New York, US.

“The UN is honouring private Chitete because of his remarkable life. He was killed whilst saving the life of another soldier who was shot by rebels in the DRC,” said Chiphwanya.

The MDF spokesperson said widow to Chitete, Rachel Chitete Mwenechanya will receive the medal along with three relatives who arrived in New York on Thursday for the Friday function.

Chiphwanya said MDF will also honour six other soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the line of duty.

He said MDF will set the date and venue for the function.

