MEC withholds votes at  Lauderdell polling centre in Mulanje

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has withheld votes for Lauderdell polling centre in Mulanje after identifying anomalies of manipulating the votes.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah confirmed that the ballot papers have been “quarantined” pending further investigations.

She said the numbers were altered and tippex was used to delete the original figures.

“The subtotals are not adding up. They used tippex to rub off the original figures,” said Ansah.

But one of the shadow members of parliament said monitors for the opposition were suspicious that the presiding officer and the constituency returning officer were together with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors altering the figures in favour of the ruling party presidential, parliamentary and local government candidates.

Meanwhile, Ansah said MEC has dismissed a complaint from Thyolo which alleged that figures at Goliati primary school were inflated in favour of the ruling party.

Ansah said a fact finding mission which was sent to the polling centre found that the number of registered voters and the number of votes cast tallied.

Three days after casting their ballots in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, Malawians are still in the dark about the winner of the presidential election after Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) left the people guessing on GThursday night but will be announcing results Friday..

