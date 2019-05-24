AU poll observer mission says Malawi electoral body is underfunded

African Union (AU) poll observer mission has told the government to increase the budgetary allocation of Malawi Electoral Commission to improve its operations.

The observer team leader John Mahama, the former Ghana president told the media in Lilongwe that lack of money has crippled the operations of the pollster.

“There is need for the Malawi Electoral Commission to have all the resources. There was delay in opening some polling centres because of lack of transport whilst in other areas it was lack of ballot papers as well as polling centre materials,” he said.

He said in some areas, polling materials were not transported on time due to fuel problems.

But MEC chairperson had earlier said the pollster had all vehicles with fuel available.

She said it was surprising that some drivers decided to go to the press to allege that vehicles had no fuel instead of contacting the superiors at MEC directly, describing the issue as just logistical problem.

She also said the Malawi Defence Force made available a helicopter and a donnier plane for the poll exercise.

