42 women get parliamentary seats

At least 42 women have made it into the 193-strong House, an increase of 10 from the 2014 elections.

Most of them are new faces as most of the 2014-2019 cohort have been wiped out in this year’s highly contentious elections dubbed tsunami in some political circles.

Those that are out include Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi, Salima north west MP Jessie Kabwila, Dowa central MP Jean Kalirani, Balaka west MP Shanil Muluzi and Mulanje west MP Patricia Kaliati.

50:50 management spokesperson Wisdom Chimgwede has told the press that although there is an increase of women in parliament compared to the 2014 polls, Malawi could have done better.

“This is the right path although we should aim to go beyond this,” said Chimgwede saying the 31 per cent increase should go up to 50 per cent increase.

Women activist Emma Kaliya said for Malawi to achieve the 50:50 campaign, the country should adopt legislative quota system, whereby some seats are reserved for women only.

Kaliya said this proposal was put forward to government but was shot down even before it reached the parliament corridors, saying this was sad for Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :