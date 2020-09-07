Meke says Malisero to be called for Malawi duties

Malawi National Team Coach, Meke Mwase, has said he has Kenyan-based Andrew Malisero in his plans for call up when the national team regroups.

Malisero recently signed a contract with Kenyan giants GorMahia and Mwase says it is time to consider the former Malawi Under-20 star for national duties with the main team.

Mwase was speaking to Williams Gondwa on Times Radio, saying he knows Malisero as a hardworking player.

“I knew him when he was with the Malawi Under-20. He is a hardworking player. I remember he scored a goal that helped us to beat Zambia sometime back,” Mwase explained.

Mwase has to assemble a team that will take part in the COSAFA tournament.

