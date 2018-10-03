Melania Trump arrives in Malawi Thursday,  First Lady returns to welcome her

October 3, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Malawi on Thursday,  during her solo African  trip that has taken her to Ghana  and  will see her visit other  African countries.

Malenia Trump in Malawi on Thursday

The tour, which also takes in Kenya  and Egypt, will focus on promoting health and education.

Meanwhile,  First Lady Getrude Mutharika returns home Wednesday in time to welcome the US Firs Lady.

Madam Mutharika accompanied President Peter Mutharika to the 73rd United Nations  General Assembly (Unga) that closed last Friday in New York.

State House press officer Chikondi Juma  confirmed that Madam Mutharika will arrive on Wednesday ahead of the  US First Lady;s arrival on Thursday.

“Issues to do with the welfare of children will take  centre stage since the two first ladies have similar interests and passion for children,” said Juma.

Juma said the Malawi First Lady is championing girl-child education and fighting early marriages through the Beautify Malawi Trust  project.

Ahead of her trip, Mrs Trump said that she was looking forward to seeing how the US can continue working together with Malawi to support a USAid programme that is focussed on children’s education.

Many past American first ladies have also made trips to the African continent, including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Melenia Trump’s visit to Africa could be made difficult because of the past actions and words of her husband. President Donald Trump reportedly used a vulgar and insulting term to describe African nations.

The  US President has denied making the comment.

Jarman
Guest
Jarman

Mukupanga za chimidzi bwanji.nonsenu mukufunika kut mulandiridwe.pikiri kukangalika bwanji.akanakha kut mulendoyo akufuna inu sakanavutika kubwela.akanangokumana nanu konko since ur already ther.kkkk.muyaluka nazotu.simuphunthwa nazo kod

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
gwenenthe mwale
Guest
gwenenthe mwale

so where is uncle maliseche

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Jarman
Guest
Jarman

Theres no point kudzamulandila kuno mesa muli konko ku usa.osangonyamuka limodzi bwanji.mulendoyu sakubwela chifukwa cha inu ai.zamanyaz

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

Kodi kumanga ma round about is taking care of girls and children? Musamunamize mlendoyo ayi

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Girl lady
Guest
Girl lady

kkkkkkkk yela,

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago

