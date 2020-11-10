Mervin Lenno to release ‘Ndingokutenga’

Barely five months after releasing an acoustic love song titled Here For Love, up-and-coming artist Mervin Lenno has announced the release of his new single Ndingokutenga.

In an interview on Friday in Lilongwe, the 20-year-old artist said the song centres on love.

He said: “It basically talking about someone trying to rescue a girl from a toxic relationship she is in where her boyfriend used to love her, give her time, but things have changed and he beats and cheats on her.

“This other man on the other hand is convincing the girl to leave the relationship to be with him, telling her that he will love her and treat her well if she would let him be her man.”

The Blantyre-based artist said the song has been produced by Sispenceat Matrix records.

He said the song will be available on Malawimusic.com.

“He was so humble faithful and loyal

Pano anasintha he doesn’t love you anymore

Salabadira kaya wadzuka bwanji

He doesn’t mind if you are doing fine

He stopped saying that I love you mpakana months,” he sings in part.

Lenno asked his fans to expect nothing, but the best from him as he plans to release an album next year.

“The response has been impressive so far as most people have encouraged me to continue composing positive and meaningful songs,” he said.

Lenno started his music career in 2018 when he released his two singles.

