Muslims protest Malawi plan on embassy in Jerusalem: Chakwera adamant
Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has written President Lazarus Chakwera to protest his intention to establish a diplomatic mission with Israel in Jerusalem.
MAM in a correspondence to the President through its chairperson Sheikh Idruss Muhammed seen by Nyasa Times has since asked the Chakwera administration to review the issue of opening the embassy in Jerusalem.
“We are aware of the importance of strengthening our relationship with other countries and the role it can play in bringing some positive change to the lives of Malawians. However, we believe that the disadvantages that would ensue as a result of the timing of the move could outweigh by far its advantages,” said Sheik Muhammed.
Israel considers the Holy City its eternal capital, but Palestinians want East Jerusalem, seized in a 1967 Middle East war, as part of a future state.
The Muslims body has told President Chakwera that it is dangerous for Malawi to open an embassy in Jerusalem “as it may open a Pandora’s Box and attract some unprecedented deplorable consequences.”
MAM warned that “extremists would target Malawi that has been safe and peaceful since time immemorial.”
Palestinian president’s special envoy Hanan Jarrar last week visited Malawi to hand over to Chakwera a letter of protest from Mahmoud Abbas on the East African country’s intention to open its embassy in Jerusalem.
“Any step taken to establish a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem constitutes a violation of relevant United Nations resolutions,” warned Jarrar.
The Muslims have said the stand of the Palestinian government that it would sever relations with any country that opens an embassy in Jerusalem would have a tremendous negative impact on the southern African nation’s negligible economy considering that Malawi is resource-strapped and one of the poorest in the world.
“Undoubtedly seeking to strengthen relations with Israel in this dangerous way would be at the cost of the innocent lives of Malawians,” warned Sheik Muhammed.
He said some assistances that Malawi used to benefit from the machinery of most of the Islamic governments such as Kuwait Fund, could be suspended.
“Consequently, Islamic charitable organisations that are used to assist this country through Islamic organisations in the education and sanitation infrastructures for instance, will no longer be there.
“Since the majority of world leaders rejected the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, due to the incessant conflicts and the numerous atrocities perpetrated against Muslims in Palestine, your Excellency! opening embassy in Jerusalem would mean justifying whatever criminal acts taking place in that territory. On the other hand, many countries would hesitate to open their doors for us, as they would consider us taking sides by supporting the minority in the issue at hand,” reads a protest letter by the Muslim to Chakwera.
Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka on Tuesday said the east southern nation will open a full embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the summer of 2021.
Malawi would become the first African nation to do so.
MAM letter to the President said that would merely exacerbate the “already negative attitude” of Muslims in the country specifically towards the former evangelical preacher Chakwera.
“Our advice to the President in this regard, is that the government should maintain the status quo in its long-time relationship with Israel by making use of Israel’s non-resident ambassador to Malawi, who is based in Nairobi, Kenya or in other close countries as it does with other countries that do not have their embassies here.
“The recent ‘Abraham Accord’ between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year 2020 should not influence you Mr. President, since our country is different from the UAE in many respects, especially from the economy point of view. The move by the UAE is not commendable either as the majority of the Gulf countries condemned the treaty and some NGOs issued statements opposing the normalisation of ties with Israel at this time,” reads the letter.
The Muslims urge Malawi government to join the position of the bulk of the international community in the issue of establishing diplomatic relationship with Israel in Tel Aviv.
But speaking during the Weekly State House Briefings held at Mzuzu State Lodge on Monday, State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President, pastor Sean Kampondeni said Chakwera stood by the Jerusalem choice when he met the Palestinian envoy in Lilongwe.
“The Palestine authority wanted to register their point of view and the President was very glad to be able to engage with them directly on that matter in consistence with his position which he articulated before Parliament on September 10th when he was asked about the same.
“President Chakwera came out clear on that one, about his approach to foreign policy being dictated simply and only by the advancement of national interest of Malawi.
“That does not mean that if Malawi has bilateral relations with one nation, it cannot have relations with the other. The President is fully supportive of the peace process and the relationship between Israel and Palestine.”
Palestine’s South Africa -based Ambassador Jarrar said the UN Security Council Resolution 476 (1980), recently reaffirmed by Resolution 2334 (2016), does not recognize any action that seeks to alter the character and status of Jerusalem.
“Under international law, East Jerusalem [including the Old City and its holy sites] are not legally part of Israel,” Jarrar said.
Opposition members of Malawi’s parliament have recently also raised concern about opening an embassy in Jerusalem.
One of social media commentators, Joshua Chisa Mbele, posted on his Facebook wall that one of the decisions that Chakwera should do is to reverse the decision to have an embassy in Jerusalem.
“To error is human. Malawi erred. We must quietly undo our decision. Build the embassy in Tel Aviv,” he says.
But Chakwera has been firm on the move and justified his foreign policy decision, saying that it was not new in Malawi, as during the one-party regime of founding President Hastings Kamuzu Banda, the country also had diplomatic ties with Israel until 1994.
Now suppose Christian’s also express their views , what can happen. This is political decision not religious one. Can the moslems accept if Chakwera says we go for a referendum. Everyone in the world knows that Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel only. Even Muhammad knew this
This is stupidity of all.What muslims are doing is like to create war between muslims and christians.Some of these demos are really showing how stupid other organisations are.Whats wrong to have an embassy in Jerusalem?Stop your stupid behaviour you muslims.
Am sure many of us don’t know history of Hebrews, those are not true Israelis at all do your research even the same country that made the state of Israel does not have embassy in Jerusalem we are talking of Britain, don’t mix religious with politics, know who is a true Israeli
Ok, we are opening Embassy in Syria then! or North Korea. Malawi has its own rights of association with any country in the world, but many Malawians doesn’t know this, why? upusa, kuzolowela kupempha.
Timakugonjerani mu zambiritu. Inu pangani za ku Malawi. Egypt signed peace treaty with Israel in 1979. Inu ndinu ayani.
Problem is even if Muslim militants were to be attacking Malawians, it would not be the president who will lose. It will be ordinary Malawians who will lose family members. Just read about the beheadings in Mozabique. And Malawi has a considerable Muslim population that can be used to express displeasure at this decision. Joe Biden will likely move the US embassy back to Tel Aviv. There are 89 Embassies in Israel, 87 in Tel A Viv, 2 (US and Guatemala) in Jerusalem. Diplomats like to interact with each other. What will a black Malawian be doing in Jerusalem. Some… Read more »
Attacked by who? why?
We will send a White Malawian if your concern is a black color. Even if all Countries and or your Biden can remove and or reverse the American Embassy from Jerusalem, that can not change Jerusalem not to be the Capital City of Israel. Jerusalem is the Capital City of Israel and it will be for ever!
If you have got nothing to do you better shut up.Whats wrong to an embassy in Jerusalem?Why should we fear extremists instead of fearing God you terror man?
We all know that its not about the place where to establish the Embassy, it is the hate upon Christian community. Believe me we are doing this with and or without you! God bless Israel and bless Malawi.
If the said organisations and countries Support your muslim members then no worries as they do so to the members of your faith not Malawi as a country.
It’s just a Diplomacy mission not taking part into running the Israeli government.
Tell us which islamic countries help Malawi Government in development packages?
There is a lot of help from Islamic countries. We dont even do any trade with Israel nor do we have a significant population in Israel for that matter. Sometimes embassies are supposed to serve those purposes. Israel already trains 40 Malawians a year in Israel in different things including the irrigation and that happens without an embassy. What exactly will our ambassador doing considering we dont do much with them. But then, embassies are conduits for looting public funds. Even if you take international relations experts to analyze where and how many embassies Malawi needs, Israel would not be… Read more »
Israel is a very small Country and the way how many Moslem countries hate them, that gives me a clear picture how they are blessed! Leave the Tonse Alliance do what is good to Malawians not to Christians and or Moslems!
It looks like you don’t know much about the political history of Malawi. Kuyambira kale MCP has been friends with Israel government more than UK.
All the Agriculture Tech Support that MYP got was from Israel.
If Israel stopped assisting Malawi it was due to the policies taken by Bakili Mukuzi then the DPP.
Ngati zifukwa ndiza chipembedzo now zalowa zopusa, why do you hate Israelites? If what you are trying to do is to disturb the plan and or the vision of Dr Chakwera by bringing in issues of Religion, let it be known that Chakwera is a Christian and he can if religion is an issue to be in relation with Christians as well, we are not forced by any religion! This is Government issues not Religion! Moslems you have shown us that it is about your chipembedzo not as the way UN and or other Countries has potraite it, we are… Read more »
Ubusa ndi Upresident ndizinthu zosiyana kwambili. Imagine Bushiri or Tb Joshua running a country. This shall end in tears. Koma mwana akalilira Khala lamoto. Chakwera is a very clueless man so far all his decisions have been down the toilet. It’s like the story of lipstick on a pig. All for show. The bloody Islaelis don’t even believe in Jesus.
Dont mix this issue! you are just ignorant to your right!
Chakwera is cruel in terms of what?The problem with you muslims is,you have such hatred on your fellow human beings.You don’t preach forgiveness in your mosgues.If you can listen to Alpha Blondys song entitled “SPIRITUAL CRIMES” you will know the truth about you muslims.You are so pathetic in your religion.