Voting starts on high  note in by-elections

Turn up is so far as voting has started in earnest in by-elections in Karonga central and Lilongwe north west constituency seen as a referendum for their test of political power between Tonse Alliance key partners; Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM.

However, there are concerns that voters are not adhering to the set covid-19 protocols such as observing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Lilongwe north west constituency has 56,575 registered voters and fell vacant after president Lazarus Chakwera was elected president.

However, the battlefield between MCP and UTM is in Karonga central, dubbed Benghazi because the place has always been characterized with blood political violence during campaign.

Unlike in Lilongwe north west where a Malawi Congress Party (MCP)candidate is likely to win, the situation in Karonga central is unpredictable.

Mwenifumbo is a popular candidate in the area having served as member of parliament for some years but the MCP candidate Leonard Mwalwanda received an unprecedented support from his party.

Executive director of National Initiative for Civic Education, Ollen Mwalubunju says the voting process has commenced on a good note, saying there are a number of observers from various institutions available in many polling stations.

Official results are not expected until tomorrow, but unofficial results will start coming soon after the voting closes at 6pm when counting starts soon after.

