MET Office warns of adverse weather conditions

A weather expert has warned of adverse weather conditions during the forthcoming rainy season.

Director of Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Jolam Nkhokwe says the adverse weather conditions are as a result of what he said greenhouse gases impacting the climate.

He said the first rains are expected this month.

“The rains will intensify this month and people should be ready for this adverse weather conditions,” he said.

When global temperatures increase, which causes the permafrost to thaw and release greenhouse gases.

Then the greenhouse gases cause more warming, more thawing and more greenhouse emissions, according to Newsweek magazine.

