Suspected Malawian thief killed in Mozambique

Malawian and Mozambican police are jointly investigating the murder of a Malawian in Mozambique who is suspected to have gone there on stealing spree.

Ntcheu police station Hastings Chigalu has confirmed that a Malawian national was on Wednesday afternoon set ablaze in Mozambique and died due to fire wounds.

Another one, Chigalu said, escaped with serious injuries.

He said the incident happened in Mozambique territory along Biriwiri near Tsangano turn-off.

Around the border area, Malawians and Mozambicans get into each other’s country without travel documents as there are no marked border lines between the two countries and sometimes crime can be high.

